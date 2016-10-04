Johnson, Hope warm up for first test with half centuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Shai Hope and Leon Johnson warmed up for the Test series against Pakistan later this month with half-centuries on the opening day of their two-day tour game against an Emirates Cricket Board XI here yesterday.

The right-handed Hope struck 59 and Johnson, a left-hander, stroked 50, as the Caribbean side declared their first innings on 249 for six off the agreed 70 overs, at the ICC Cricket Academy.

Jermaine Blackwood also turned up with 45 while Roston Chase got 38, wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, 24, and one-day player Jonathan Carter, 22.

In reply, seamer Carter and fast bowler Miguel Cummins wreaked havoc on the ECB XI innings, and the hosts tumbled to the close on 56 for seven.

They were reeling on 20 for seven after eight overs at one stage before Shaiman Anwar hit 23 not out in an unbroken 36-run, eighth wicket stand with Rohan Mustafa (17 not out), top steady the innings.

Carter was the leading wicket-taker with four for 20 while Cummins supported with three for 12.

Earlier, it was the turn of the batsmen to cash in and Hope and Johnson grabbed the opportunity with fluent knocks.

Johnson put on 48 for the first wicket with Dowrich who faced 44 deliveries and counted four fours before falling to a catch at the wicket off seamer Amjad Javed.

Hope then joined Johnson to add 92 for the second wicket, dominating the hosts’ attack before retiring after reaching their half-centuries.

All told, Hope stroked nine fours and six off just 89 deliveries while Johnson faced 128 balls and counted four fours.

Right-handers Blackwood and Chase also scored quickly to post 83 for the fourth wicket. Blackwood hit four fours and a six in his 65-ball innings while Chase faced 49 balls and counted three fours.

Both retired with the score on 223.

West Indies face Pakistan in three Tests starting October 13.