NSBF U16 semi-finalists decided

Mackenzie High, Marian Academy, Plaisance and St. Rose’s sealed contrasting quarterfinal victories in the U16 section when the National School Basketball Festival continued on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Mackenzie High blew out St. Joseph’s High 78-17 to earn their semi-final berth with Yonnick Tappin recording a double-double of 16 points and 11 steals. He also had five rebounds while Odime Reece contributed eight points.

For St. Joseph’s, Tahir Meusa scored six points.

Unlike Mackenzie High the Marian Academy versus North Georgetown encounter was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.