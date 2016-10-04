NSBF U16 semi-finalists decided
Mackenzie High, Marian Academy, Plaisance and St. Rose’s sealed contrasting quarterfinal victories in the U16 section when the National School Basketball Festival continued on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Mackenzie High blew out St. Joseph’s High 78-17 to earn their semi-final berth with Yonnick Tappin recording a double-double of 16 points and 11 steals. He also had five rebounds while Odime Reece contributed eight points.
For St. Joseph’s, Tahir Meusa scored six points.
Unlike Mackenzie High the Marian Academy versus North Georgetown encounter was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
Comments
About these comments