Contrasting wins for Stores, Trisco

Stores and Trisco scored contrasting victories when the Banks DIH Limited (Ltd) Inter-Department five-a-side football tournament continued Monday at the Thirst Park ground with preliminary matches.

Stores brushed aside Water Plant 2-0 with veteran midfielder Philip Rowley recording a brace either side of halftime.

The combative Rowley opened the scoring in the third minute, a brilliant