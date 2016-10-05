Dowrich and Chase avert batting collapse as Windies draw with ECB

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC- A 49 run stand for the fifth wicket between wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase averted a second innings batting collapse for West Indies against Emirates Cricket Board Xl as their two day warm-up match petered out into a draw here yesterday.

Dowrich was unbeaten on 52 while Chase scored 36 after the West Indies had stumbled to 34 for three in their second innings at ICC Academy, Dubai.

Shane Dowrich
Shane Dowrich
Roston Chase
Roston Chase

Resuming from their overnight first innings score 56 for seven, the ECB Xl were bowled out for 117 with spinners Jomel Warrican and Devendra Bishoo taking the three remaining wickets to fall.

The fact that they crossed 100 was due largely to a patient lower order cameo from tailender Rohan Mustafa who was unbeaten on 44 to top score in that innings in which six batsmen went without scoring.

Jonathan Carter finished with 4-30, Miguel Cummins 3-26 and Devendra Bishoo 2-17.

West Indies top scorers in the first innings, Leon Johnson and Shai Hope, were dismissed for 10 and 0 respectively in the second innings.

Carter struck 29 and Jermaine Blackwood 17 but it was Chase and Dowrich who enjoyed a workout with the bat, chase hitting three fours and Dowrich scoring six fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock.

The Caribbean side declared their second innings at 173 for 7 to set the ECB XI a target of 306.

ECB Xl were 43 for one after 14 overs when stumps were drawn.

West Indies will play a three-day warm-up match against a Pakistan Cricket Board XI from Friday.

The first Test against Pakistan begins on October 13.

