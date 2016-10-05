Guyana Softball Cup Six promises to be bigger, better
Representatives from the National Sports Commission, the major sponsors, the Guyana Floodlights Cricket Association (GFSCA) and softball clubs were present yesterday morning at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground as the GFSCA unveiled its plans for the staging of the sixth annual Guyana Softball Cup competition.
As expected the three day tournament which will be held next month at various venues in the city, will have lucrative cash prizes for the teams winning the Open and the Masters categories, the only two categories to be contested.
Additionally, there will be gold pendants in the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Gov’t to acquire land at Middle and Carmichael for public purposes
Comments
About these comments