Singh (96) lifts Windies A after batting meltdowns

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC- Vishaul Singh was dismissed four runs shy of a century, after leading two solid partnerships to steady West Indies A, who suffered two batting melt downs against Sri Lanka A on the opening day of their first unofficial Test here yesterday.

Vishaul Singh
Vishaul Singh

Singh, a middle order batsman from Guyana, top scored with 96 to lead rescue efforts as West Indies A were bowled out for 276 at the Khettarama Stadium.

Captain Shamarh Brooks played a key innings as well with a knock of 65 while an unbeaten 45 from Kemar Roach was the only other notable contribution.

Opener Kieran Powell was dismissed for 36 and dropped Test opener Rajendra Chandrika continued his poor form when he was trapped lbw by Lahiru Kumara.

The visitors slumped to 56 for three after winning the toss and electing to bat before left-handed Singh arrived to initiate the first rescue act.

He put together 125 for the fourth wicket with captain Brooks as the two set about the task of repairing the damage caused from early pressure applied by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Singh faced 187 balls and scored nine boundaries while Brooks also hit the same number of boundaries, from his 107 occupation of the crease.

West Indies suffered a second collapse when they lost three wickets for four runs before Singh rose to the occasion again with a 66 run stand for the seventh wicket with Roach.

Roach, who struck three fours and the only two sixes of the innings, was unbeaten on 45.

The standout bowlers for Sri Lanka were Asitha Fernando 2-35, Charith Asalanka 2-53 and Asela Gunaratne 3-27.

Sri Lanka A faced one over before stumps were drawn but did not score.

Scoreboard

West Indies A first innings

R Chandrika lbw Kumara                                                 5

K Powell c Thirimanne b SA Fernando                      36

J Campbell c Dickwella b Guratne                              12

S Brooks lbw Guratne                                                     65

V Singh c Thirimanne b Asalanla                                 96

R Cornwall c Thirimanne b Sandakan                         1

J Hamilton c Thirimanne b Guratne                            0

K Roach not out                                                                45

G Moti-Kanhai lbw Asalanka                                          3

K Joseph b AM Fernando                                                0

R Leveridge lbw AM Fernando                                      0

(Extras b4,w2, nb7)                                                         13

Total all out 86.4 overs                                            276

Fall of wickets: 7, 56, 56, 181, 182, 185, 251, 261, 276, 276

Bowling: AM Fernando 8.4-0-35-2, CB Kumara 10-1-40-1, SA Fernando 10-0-46-1, DA Gunaratne 16-3-27-3, PA Sandakan 28-6-71-1, KI Asalanka 14-1-53-2.

 

Sri Lanka A first innings

FD Karunaratne not out                                                                   0

MD Perera not out                                                             0

Extras                                                                                      0

Total                                                                                        0

Bowling: Cornwall 1-1-0-0

