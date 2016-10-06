Joseph propels Sales to win over Distribution/Warehouse
An all-round effort from Rayon Joseph propelled Sales Department to a 17 run victory over Distribution/Warehouse when the Banks DIH Limited (Ltd) GT Beer Inter-Department Tape Ball Cricket Championship continued on Tuesday.
Asked to bat first under clear skies at the Thirst Park venue, Joseph struck a belligerent and unbeaten 79 highlighted by eight sixes and three fours to propel his side to an imposing 155-3 from their allotted 12 overs.
Joseph was assisted by the duo of Romesh Persaud and Shabbir Shameer who scored …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
Comments
About these comments