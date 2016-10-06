‘We are trying to widen the pool’
- Charmaine Wade
President of the National Association for Women’s Football (NAWF) Charmaine Wade said the current developmental league is integral to widening the local pool for international selection.
In an invited comment with Stabroek Sports, Wade said: “It is very important in bridging the gap and we will be using this opportunity or pathway when it comes to our national team selection with local players.
"As you are aware, the Lady Jaguars comprise mostly overseas players so we are trying to widen the pool when it comes to the Lady Jaguars.
