Pee-Wee Football Championship begins tomorrow
Petra assists participating teams
In an attempt to aid their preparation for the fifth annual Courts Pee-Wee Primary Schools Football Championship, tourney coordinators Petra Organization yesterday donated two balls to each of the participating schools.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Girl Guides Pavilion on Brickdam, Co-Director of the Petra Organization Troy Mendonca said the hope is for the donation to play an integral role in the preparation of each of the participants.
According to Mendonca, all systems are in place for the
