Windies to face England in historic “pink ball” Test

LONDON, CMC – West Indies will be part of history when they face England in the first-ever day/night Test to be played on English soil, during their tour there next year.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Edgbaston in Birmingham will play host to the historic event from August 17-21, 2017, with teams using the much-talked about pink balls.

Players will wear traditional whites and play is expected to run from 2 pm until 9 pm, subject to ratification from cricket’s world governing body, the ICC.

pink-ball“We’re excited by the prospect of staging our first ever day-night Test Match,” said ECB chief executive, Tom Harrison.

“It’s a great opportunity to attract more fans to the game and see how staging Test cricket in the afternoon and evening fits with working patterns and modern lifestyles, whilst maintaining the deep tradition of Test cricket.

“We think it can help attract different fans and families to Test cricket.”

For West Indies, it will the second time they will be playing a day/night Test, as they are scheduled to face Pakistan in their first-ever such game in the first Test in Dubai next week.

That game will be only the second day/night Test following on from Australia’s clash with New Zealand in Adelaide last year, with the England/Windies fixture being the third to be staged.

Harrison said the new concept had the potential to unleash new possibilities for growing the game.

“We think it can help attract different fans and families to Test cricket and the innovation will certainly put the five-day game under the spotlight in a very busy summer for the game.

“A number of Test nations are looking at day-night Tests as a way of building further interest in our most traditional format. We’re glad to be supporting that and adding to the understanding of how this might develop in different countries,” Harrison pointed out.

“Our partners can also see the clear opportunity and have been supportive as we build towards this big occasion next August.

“We would like to thank the West Indies Cricket Board and Warwickshire CCC in particular for their support. Edgbaston has a great tradition of staging Test cricket and we’re really looking forward to working with them on this innovation.”

In preparation for the game, West Indies’ three-day tour match against Derbyshire from August 11-13 will be played under lights using a pink ball.

West Indies play three Tests, five One-Day Internationals and a single Twenty20 International on their tour of England which runs from August 17 to September 29.

More in Sports

Students of the participating schools in the 5th Annual Courts Pee Wee Football Championship displaying their donated footballs from the Petra Organization while Co-Director Troy Mendonca (centre) of the aforesaid entity addresses the media gathering.

Pee-Wee Football Championship begins tomorrow

default placeholder

Coach confident for CFU clash with Suriname

default placeholder

4th Annual National Junior Indoor Hockey Championships begin today

Left-hander Vishaul Singh … top-scored with 46

Batting collapse leaves Windies A staring at defeat

default placeholder

Canadian pole vaulter tested positive for cocaine before Rio

default placeholder

IOC must redeem itself for 2018 after Rio fail, says iNADO

default placeholder

Former Wiggins teammate questions timing of TUEs

default placeholder

Russian Chicherova stripped of 2008 Olympics high jump medal

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  3. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  4. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  5. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  6. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  7. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  8. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO

  9. Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

President David Granger (right) paying his respects. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times

Guyana’s national football team the Golden Jaguars yesterday stepped up training ahead of their upcoming Caribbean Football Union Scotiabank Caribbean men’s Cup clash with arch rivals Suriname in Suriname on Saturday. The team last night had an intensive practice session under head coach Jamaal Shabazz (inset) as they prepare for clashes against Suriname and then Jamaica. Above some of the players going through their paces. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars step up training

Carmen Jarvis presenting a copy of her autobiography to President David Granger. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Carmen Jarvis launches autobiography

Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board Dr Carl Max Hanoman (third, right) presenting a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole, Consultant, Internal Medicine (third, left). Dr Cole, whose contract came to an end on October 1, was a full-time instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from July 2013 to August 2014 and was assigned to the GPHC to work along with residents in the Masters in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases programme. Also in photo from left are: Dr Rodrigo Soto and Dr Clint Doiron of the Baby Heart Organization, Dr Sheik Amir, GPHC CEO Michael Khan and Dr Merissa Seepersaud. The presentation was done on Friday.

Dr Hanoman presents a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole

image

Minister meets Mexican archivists

image

Private sector meets government on agri plans