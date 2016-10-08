Beer Plant, Berbice win at Banks DIH tapeball
Beer Plant and Berbice tapeball teams secured lopsided wins over Central Service and Vehicle Workshop respectively when the Banks DIH Limited (Ltd) GT Beer Inter-Department cricket competition continued Wednesday.
Asked to take first strike at the Thirst Park ground, Beer Plant amassed 148-4 from their allotted 12 overs. Mobiano King smashed the top score of 59, an innings which included five sixes and five fours.
He was a supported by R. Barnwell whose …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Comments
About these comments