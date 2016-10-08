Beer Plant, Berbice win at Banks DIH tapeball

Beer Plant and Berbice tapeball teams secured lopsided wins over Central Service and Vehicle Workshop respectively when the Banks DIH Limited (Ltd) GT Beer Inter-Department cricket competition continued Wednesday.

Asked to take first strike at the Thirst Park ground, Beer Plant amassed 148-4 from their allotted 12 overs. Mobiano King smashed the top score of 59, an innings which included five sixes and five fours.

He was a supported by R. Barnwell whose …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

PLANNING STRATEGY: Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz, assistant coach Wayne Dover and skipper Christopher Nurse appear to be plotting Suriname’s downfall. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars, Suriname continue historic rivalry today

Georgetown’s Gajanan Suknanan continued his fine bowling in this year’s Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana Inc., Franchise League competition bagging 6-78 against Upper Corentyne yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Essequibo in a spot of bother against West Demerara

default placeholder

St Angela’s begin title defence as Courts Pee-Wee football commences

Right-armer Bishoo was the best of the Caribbean side’s bowlers with three for 77 from 29 overs.

Three for Bishoo but Windies made to toil

Speedster Keon Joseph … picked up two wickets during Sri Lanka A’s second innings.

Windies A humbled in opening “Test”

default placeholder

Uitvlugt look to stay unbeaten in WDFA Stag Beer league

default placeholder

Resaul, Kalekyezi win U18, U14 singles

default placeholder

Farley, Shivmangal bowl Trisco/Novelty to huge win

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Diana Sawh (left) and Madojri Sawh

    Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning

  2. Rolun Jodmie

    Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead

  3. Jewel Coats

    Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road

  4. Hemant Seecharran

    Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

  5. Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8

  6. Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car

  7. Topco juice drink

    Juice contract award faces deep trouble

  8. Jonnel Armstrong

    Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision

  9. GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition

Representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana and Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel and his Deputy Chief-of-Mission, Rocio Maciel, on Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown. According to a SASOD statement, they discussed the state of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana, and how Mexico can support the Guyanese LGBT human rights movement through cultural initiatives, international exchanges, technical assistance and other areas of cooperation. From left are Deputy Chief-of-Mission Maciel, Mexican Ambassador Medel, SASOD Managing Director Joel Simpson and SASOD Social Change Coordinator Jairo Rodrigues. (Embassy of Mexico Photo)

SASOD reps meet Mexican envoys

President David Granger (right) paying his respects. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times

Guyana’s national football team the Golden Jaguars yesterday stepped up training ahead of their upcoming Caribbean Football Union Scotiabank Caribbean men’s Cup clash with arch rivals Suriname in Suriname on Saturday. The team last night had an intensive practice session under head coach Jamaal Shabazz (inset) as they prepare for clashes against Suriname and then Jamaica. Above some of the players going through their paces. (Orlando Charles photo)

Golden Jaguars step up training

Carmen Jarvis presenting a copy of her autobiography to President David Granger. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Carmen Jarvis launches autobiography

Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board Dr Carl Max Hanoman (third, right) presenting a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole, Consultant, Internal Medicine (third, left). Dr Cole, whose contract came to an end on October 1, was a full-time instructor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from July 2013 to August 2014 and was assigned to the GPHC to work along with residents in the Masters in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases programme. Also in photo from left are: Dr Rodrigo Soto and Dr Clint Doiron of the Baby Heart Organization, Dr Sheik Amir, GPHC CEO Michael Khan and Dr Merissa Seepersaud. The presentation was done on Friday.

Dr Hanoman presents a token of appreciation to Dr Joanna Cole