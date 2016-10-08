Essequibo in a spot of bother against West Demerara

Half centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Askhaya Persaud and Romario Shepherd paced West demerara to 346 all out on the first day of their final round match of the GCB CGI Franchise League match against Essequibo.

Played at the Tuschen ground, Chanderpaul (54), Askhaya Persaud (54) and Romario Shephard (51) all made half centuries while Raymon Reifer contributed 49, Chabriraj Ramcharan 43 and Safraz Esau scored 35 in the strong batting effort by West Demerara.

Bowling for Essequibo, Anthony Adams took