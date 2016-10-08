St Angela’s begin title defence as Courts Pee-Wee football commences
The fifth annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football competition will kick-off today with 12 group matches at the Thirst Park ground.
Following the march past at 9:30hrs, the opening round will get underway at 10:00hrs and will pit Mae’s Primary against Winfer Gardens and St. Pius (2013 champ and 2014 defeated finalist) against Smith Memorial.
In the second set of matches at 10:45hrs, West Ruimveldt (2013 runners-up) will…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Comments
About these comments