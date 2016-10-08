Uitvlugt look to stay unbeaten in WDFA Stag Beer league

Another round in the exciting Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League will commence today at the Den Amstel Community ground.

In the opening fixture at 14:00hrs, ninth positioned Jetty Gunners will lock horns with cellar occupant Beavers FC. On the other hand, unbeaten second placed unit Pouderoyen FC will oppose fifth placed Stewartville in the feature affair at 16:00hrs.

Meanwhile tomorrow at the same venue, third placed Uitvlugt will aim to maintain their unbeaten record when they lock horns with 10thpositioned Vege Boyz from 14:00hrs. In the final contest of the day, fourth placed Young Achievers will oppose sixth placed Eagles FC from 16:00hrs.