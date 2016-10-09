Beavers FC whip Jetty Gunners 4-0 for maiden win

Beavers FC secured their maiden win while second placed Pouderoyen FC was held to a draw when another round in the exciting Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League continued yesterday.

Occupying the cellar position before the start of the match at the Den Amstel Community ground, Beavers FC defeated Jetty Gunners 4-0. Gavin Anderson bagged a brace in the 74th and 78th minute while Troy Lewis and Glenroy Semple scored in the sixth…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.