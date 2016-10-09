Double centuries for Hetmeyer, Kandasammy as Lower Corentyne amass 649/5 declared

West Indies youth Captain Shimron Hetmeyer and Surujnarine Kandasammy struck double centuries as Lower Corentyne amassed 649/ 5 declared on the second day of their three-day Guyana Cricket Board/ Cricket Guyana Incorpo-rated Franchise League final round encounter.

Playing at the Port Mourant Community Centre ground, Lower Corentyne, with the title already in the bag, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.