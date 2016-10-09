Golden Jaguars go down 2-3 to Suriname
Guyana’s third round campaign in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup qualifiers got off to the worst possible start when the national senior team went down to hosts Suriname 2-3 in extra time yesterday at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium.
Requiring the additional interval after normal time ended 1-1, the visitors…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments