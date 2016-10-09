Guyana to compete in World Road Tennis Championship

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Teams from four Caricom countries and an overseas nation have confirmed their participation in the World Road Tennis Championship to take place in Barbados next month.

Organisers say Jamaica, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and the United States are due to participate in the tournament which runs from November 9 to 13.

They will be competing for various cash prizes of up to BDS $20,000.

The championship will be played at the Springer Memorial Secondary School’s auditorium, St. Michael and preliminary matches to select local teams are carded for October 22 to 28.

Sports minister, Stephen Lashley, says the tournament would focus on inclusion and equality, allowing the top male and female winners to receive the same amount for the cash prizes.