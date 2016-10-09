Prolific Azam included in Pakistan squad for opening Test
KARACHI, Pakistan, CMC- Fast rising Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has been included in a 14-man squad announced yesterday for the first of three-Test series against West Indies.
Azam is expected to bat at number three position in the absence of Mohammad Hafez who managed a seven-ball duck for Pakistan Cricket Board Patrons XI in a warm-up contest against the West Indies.
The middle-order batsman scored record 360 runs in the recently concluded One-Day International series on the back of three consecutive centuries.
Veteran batsman Younis Khan will miss out the series because he is yet to fully recover from dengue.
Left-hand batsman Sami Aslam has retained his spot in the line-up after impressing with two half-centuries in his first Test in England.
The Test will be the second day-night affair in the history of Test cricket, after Australia hosted their neighbours, New Zealand, for a pink ball Test at Adelaide last year.
