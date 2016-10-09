St Angela’s commence title defence with 4-0 win over St Ambrose

Defending champs St. Angela’s along with former winners St. Pius, Stella Maris and Marian Academy won their matches yesterday when the fifth edition of the annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football Championship commenced yesterday.

Played at the Thirst Park ground, St. Angela's crushed St. Ambrose 4-0. Seon Cato blasted