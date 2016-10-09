Windies 174-2 replying to Patron’s XI 308

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Darren Bravo and Kraigg Brathwaite posted half centuries to fuel West Indies first innings res-ponse to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patron’s XI on the second day of their three-day tour game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here yesterday.

Bravo found form to cruise to an unbeaten 73 while Brathwaite scored 55 as West Indies ended the day on 174 for two in reply to PCB Patron’s X1 308 all out.

The two shared an 82-run partnership for the second wicket while Bravo also anchored a third wicket stand of 58 with Shai Hope to give the innings impetus after PCB, 241 for five overnight, were bowled out for 308.

Bravo, who faced 178 deliveries, struck 12 fours and two sixes while Brathwaite was dismissed for 55 off 131 balls, after hitting four fours.

Hope is 24 not out while Leon Johnson, the only other West Indian batsman to be dismissed, was caught by Asif Zakir from an Ahmed Jamal delivery for 11.

Johnson’s dismissal left West Indies in a wobbly position at 34 for the loss of one wicket but the two partnerships repaired the innings as the Caribbean side trail by 134 runs.

Earlier, Devendra Bishoo and Jason Holder stared with the ball as the last five wickets fell for the addition of 67 runs after PCB resumed from their overnight total.

Bishoo, who took three wickets on the opening day, grabbed another two to finish with five for 107 while Holder picked up three for 38.

Adnan Akmal, who was unbeaten on 26 overnight, top scored with 69 off 67 balls with 10 fours and found support from Asif Zakir, as the two extended their overnight partnership of 34 runs to 85.

The two lost their wickets in successive overs, first when Bishoo ended the partnership by catching Zakir off his own bowling for 17 while in the next over, Holder knocked over Akmal’s stumps.