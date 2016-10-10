Kwakwani Secondary, Mackenzie High cop two categories as NSBF concludes
Kwakwani Secondary secured the U19 and the women’s championship while Mackenzie High clinched the U14 and U16 accolade when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) concluded yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Kwakwani Secondary clinched their sixth U19 championship, squeaking past Government Technical Institute (GTI) 52-50 in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated tournament.
Rising star Stanton Rose recorded a double-double of…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments