Kwakwani Secondary, Mackenzie High cop two categories as NSBF concludes

Kwakwani Secondary secured the U19 and the women’s championship while Mackenzie High clinched the U14 and U16 accolade when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) concluded yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Kwakwani Secondary clinched their sixth U19 championship, squeaking past Government Technical Institute (GTI) 52-50 in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) coordinated tournament.

Rising star Stanton Rose recorded a double-double of…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.