Lower Corentyne crowned GCB Franchise League three-day champs
Lower Corentyne yesterday were crowned the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket Guyana International three-day Franchise League champions after they defeated West Berbice by an innings and 302 runs at the Port Mourant Community Centre ground.
It was the team’s sixth outright win in the eight-team, seven round competition.
Lower Corentyne, the reigning local 50 overs champions dismissed West Berbice for 173 in their …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments