Golden Jaguars in must-win match against Reggae Boyz

Golden Jaguars captain Chris Nurse and his Jamaican counterpart Jevaughn Watson said yesterday they envision a competitive and exciting fixture when the countries clash today in the third round of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup Qualifiers.

Guyana face-off with Jamaica at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora from 20:00hrs in a must win fixture, following their opening 2-3 loss to Suriname…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.