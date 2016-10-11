Persaud wins Silvie’s General Store golf tournament

Rabindranath `Pandit Ravi’ Persaud with a net score of 61 from an 18 handicap, won Saturday’s Silvie’s General Store sponsored gold tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club course.

Second was Mike Gayadin (67/13) while Haresh Tiwari (67/18) was third and Shanella Webster (68/18), fourth.

Gayadin won the best gross award for his score of 80 while the