Simply sensational!

FALMOUTH, Jamaica, CMC – Player-of-the-Match Deandra Dottin snatched three wickets in one over as England Women dramatically lost their last six wickets for just three runs in the space of 29 deliveries, to hand West Indies Women an astonishing 38-run victory in the second One-Day International here yesterday.

Seemingly headed for their second straight loss with England Women cruising 107 for four in the 37th over in pursuit of a meagre 149 for victory at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Complex, the Windies Women rebounded spectacularly through Dottin, to bundle the visitors out for 110 in the 42nd over.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher started the comeback when she plucked out top-scorer Natalie Sciver for 27 in the 37th over, caught by Hayley Matthews at cover, and when she trapped Danielle Wyatt lbw for seven in her next over, England Women were sliding at 108 for six in the 39th over.

Dottin then produced the lethal burst which stunned England Women. The right-arm seamer removed Katherine Brunt (1), Laura Marsh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) in the space of six deliveries in the 40th over to dramatically shift the balance of the contest.

Brunt was lbw playing across to the first ball of the over, Marsh was yorked by the fifth delivery and Ecclestone was caught at the wicket, driving at the last ball.

England Women survived the next six deliveries from Fletcher but Dottin struck with the fourth ball of her next over, trapping Amy Jones lbw for one as she played back and across, to steal a sensational victory for West Indies Women and help them tie the five-match series 1-1.

Earlier, captain Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 56 off 87 deliveries and Dottin, 21 off 47 deliveries, but West Indies Women suffered yet another batting collapse after choosing to bat first.

Openers Matthews and Shaquana Quintyne both fell cheaply for 15 to leave the hosts on 35 for two in the 14th over and it was left to Taylor and Dottin to repair the innings in a 47-run, third wicket stand.

Taylor struck six fours and Dottin, one, as they lifted the hosts to 75 for two at the half-way stage.

However, Dottin perished soon afterwards, lbw to left-arm spinner Alex Hartley who finished with four for 31, and her dismissal saw three wickets tumble for the addition of just eight runs to leave the Windies Women wobbling on 90 for five in the 32nd over.

Taylor partnered with Stacy-Ann King, who made 14, to put on 34 for the sixth wicket and push their side past the 100-run mark and lay the foundation for a final assault in the last ten overs.

But King fell to Brunt (2-30) off the second ball of the 41st over, sparking a slide which saw the last five wickets tumble for 24 runs.

Taylor, who reached her 24th ODI half-century off 78 balls in the 39th over, eventually perished at 127 for seven in the 43rd over when she was caught at mid-on off a miscued pull at Brunt.

In reply England Women stumbled early when Lauren Winfield was lbw to seamer Erva Giddings for two with the score on 12 in the fourth over and the dangerous Tammy Beaumont was bowled by Taylor for 19 at 33 for two in the 19th over.

Captain Heather Knight, who made 26, then put on 23 for the third wicket with Georgia Elwiss (16) and a further 37 for the fourth wicket with Sciver, to steady the innings.

The effort seemed to have paid off with England appearing on course for an uncomplicated victory but once she and Sciver fell in the space of 15 deliveries to Fletcher, England Women lost their way.