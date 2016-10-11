Webster wins, Sukhram second at Suriname Open golf tournament

Shanella Webster became the first Guyanese woman to win the `A’ Flight category at the Suriname Republic Bank Golf Invitational tournament held October 1 and 2 at the Golfclub Paramaribo Course, Indira Gandhiweg 30, Paramaribo.

Webster ended with a net 69 from a handicap of 17 while past Guyana Open ladies champion veteran Christine Sukhram, placed second in the `A’ Flight with a net 66 from a nine handicap.

Sukhram also won the Best Gross score among the females.

Another Guyanese, Deanand "Deno" Bissessar, on