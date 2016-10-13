Historic pink-ball Test opportunity for Windies turnaround

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Whitewashed in the preceding Twenty20 and One-Day series and heavily criticised for their plethora of weak performances, West Indies face the Herculean task of rescuing a tour in crisis when they clash with Pakistan in the historic day/night first Test starting here today.

The Caribbean side were a shadow of themselves in the three-match T20 series where they were heavily favoured and where brushed aside 3-0 by Pakistan, and a similar series result followed in the ODI series where they were distinctly second best to the hosts in all departments.

However, with the tour flirting perilously with disaster, West Indies have been presented with the ideal opportunity to halt the rut.

PACE TWIN: Rookie fast bowlers Miguel Cummins (left) and Alzarri Joseph examine the pink ball during practice ahead of today’s start of the opening Test in Dubai. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)
PACE TWIN: Rookie fast bowlers Miguel Cummins (left) and Alzarri Joseph examine the pink ball during practice ahead of today’s start of the opening Test in Dubai. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

They are coming off a 2-0 defeat in the four-Test series against India in the Caribbean but under-pressure captain Jason Holder told a media conference here yesterday, the series was a chance to press the reset button.

“Obviously, it is a young team and we obviously went down to India in our last series but it is a fresh series here,” the all-rounder said.

“The guys have had a pretty good lead-up to this Test series. We have been here quite a while, most of the guys had a good run out, we had a good camp in the Caribbean for the Test players alone, and they came here early and had a two-day game prior to the three-day game.”

He added: “I feel preparation wise, we have covered that. It’s just a matter of executing now. From the talks in the dressing room everybody seems pretty confident, everybody is in good spirit and so we hopefully we can transfer that onto the field of play.”

West Indies enter the contest at the Dubai International Stadium on the back of pretty ordinary Test form. In 15 Tests over the last two years, West Indies have won a single game – against England in the Caribbean last year  – and have lost 10 of those contests.

The majority of these defeats have been heavy ones, with three by innings margins, another three by over 150 runs and another three by eight wickets or more.

Though West Indies lost the India series, the tour managed to unearth the likes of batsman Roston Chase and fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Miguel Cummins, all of whom made their debuts with some success.

While endorsing the young talent in the squad, Holder said the focus now would be on execution.

Kraigg Brathwaite
Kraigg Brathwaite
Babar Azam
Babar Azam
Jason Holder
Jason Holder

“We have got some young quality players, players that have done well in youth cricket leading up to first class cricket and obviously have gotten some results in international cricket as well,” he pointed out.

“If you look down our line-up, Kraigg Brathwaite has been around for a little while and he has got a few centuries. Shane Dowrich came back into the squad in the last series and did well for himself.

“We have got the talent there and it is a matter of execution and just playing some aggressive cricket.”

Pakistan enter the series with the edge, having won six of their last 12 outings against West Indies in the last 16 years and lost just three. They boast the likes of in-form opener Babar Azam, captain Misbah ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq, along with the spin duo of Yasir Shah and Zulfiqar Babar.

The Test will be the first with the pink ball under lights for either team and Holder said the Windies were looking forward to the spectacle.

“We’ve had a few pink ball games in the Caribbean. I’ve personally played in a pink ball game in the Caribbean in a first class game and it has been implemented in the Caribbean for the last few seasons … so I wouldn’t say it is something new to everybody,” he noted.

“We probably need a little more of it to get accustomed to it and that will take time. Maybe a thought is scheduling a few more pink ball games in domestic cricket back home if it is going to be played on the international circuit.”

The Test bowls off at 3:30 pm (7:30 pm Eastern Caribbean time).

 

SQUADS:

PAKISTAN – Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan.

WEST INDIES – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Leon Johnson, Alzarri Joseph, Marlon Samuels, Jomel Warrican.

More in Sports

Minister of Sports Nicolette Henry is flanked by officials of the Guyana Cricket Board at the launch of the National Secondary Schools Cricket League at the Georgetown Cricket Club yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Schools league could help identify talent

Vice-captain Vishaul Singh … made a career-best 161.

Singh’s career best puts Windies A in command

Franklin Brisport, CAC silver medallist Emmerson Campbell, the federation’s President Keavon Bess, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, gold medallist Kerwin Clarke, bronze medal winner, Devon Davis and Alisha Fortune pose for a photo following the courtesy call yesterday.

Jones pledges more support for bodybuilding

default placeholder

England win ODI series to end Bangladesh’s home run

Jamal Shabazz addressing the gathering following his side’s 4-2 loss to Jamaica in the CFU Caribbean Cup Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora

I take full responsibility’- Shabazz

default placeholder

Ramdin career in doubt after axing as Pollard also booted

default placeholder

Nadal stunned, Murray cruises, Kyrgios slumps in Shanghai

default placeholder

Reggae Boyz defeat exposed limitations of tactical and technical department

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Hemant Seecharran

    Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

  4. Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land

  5. Samuel Dabideen

    Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

  6. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  7. A crowded Giftland Mall Food Court

    Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says

  8. Donald Ramotar

    Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land

  9. Nigel Hinds

    Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition

Representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana and Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel and his Deputy Chief-of-Mission, Rocio Maciel, on Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown. According to a SASOD statement, they discussed the state of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana, and how Mexico can support the Guyanese LGBT human rights movement through cultural initiatives, international exchanges, technical assistance and other areas of cooperation. From left are Deputy Chief-of-Mission Maciel, Mexican Ambassador Medel, SASOD Managing Director Joel Simpson and SASOD Social Change Coordinator Jairo Rodrigues. (Embassy of Mexico Photo)

SASOD reps meet Mexican envoys