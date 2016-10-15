Azhar Ali’s monumental triple ton leaves Windies in fight for survival

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Opener Azhar Ali carved out a monumental maiden triple century on the second day of the first Test here yesterday, as Pakistan piled up their second highest Test score against West Indies, to leave the beleaguered Caribbean side in a scrap to save the historic day/night encounter.

The 30-year-old right-hander unfurled an unbeaten 302, an innings that propelled the hosts to 579 for three declared in their first innings at the Dubai International Stadium, and put West Indies under immense pressure to avoid yet another loss on what has been a wretched tour.

Fast bowler and West Indies Captain Jason Holder offers a wry grin as Pakistan pile on the runs during the second day of the day/night opening Test yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB.
Fast bowler and West Indies Captain Jason Holder offers a wry grin as Pakistan pile on the runs during the second day of the day/night opening Test yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB.

At the close, however, they were making a fist of it on 69 for one, with obdurate opener Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 32 and stylish left-hander Darren Bravo on 14.

Opener Azhar Ali celebrates his triple hundred against West Indies in the day/night opening Test yesterday.
Opener Azhar Ali celebrates his triple hundred against West Indies in the day/night opening Test yesterday.

The lone casualty was the left-handed Leon Johnson, who missed a sweep at leg-spinner Yasir Shah and was lbw for 15 with the score on 42, about 40 minutes away from the close.

Heading into the pivotal third day, West Indies are 510 runs behind Pakistan and requiring a massive effort to avoid falling further behind in the game.

Pakistan’s dominance, however, came through Azhar who spearheaded a disciplined Pakistan effort which saw debutant Babar Azam (69) and Asad Shafiq (67) also record half-centuries.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq chipped in with an unbeaten 28 as he helped Azhar heap misery on a deflated West Indies side inside the final session.

All told, Azhar struck 23 fours and two sixes in an innings spanning 469 deliveries and two minutes shy of 11 hours, while becoming  the fourth Pakistan batsman in history to notch a triple century and the first in seven years.

He is only the second Pakistani to hit a triple century against West Indies following Hanif Mohammed’s 337 in Bridgetown 58 years ago, and became the 10th of his countrymen to eclipse the 4 000-run mark in Tests.

Resuming the day on 146 with Pakistan on 279 for one, Azhar anchored three key partnerships which kept West Indies’ success to a minimum. He extended his overnight second wicket stand with Shafiq to 137, added a further 165 with Azam before sharing 62 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Misbah.

Azhar notched his 150 in the eighth over of the opening session when he worked seamer and captain Jason Holder fine for a single and Shafiq, unbeaten overnight on 33, raised his 15th half-century in the very next over when he caressed leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (2-125) to the cover boundary.

The right-handed Shafiq immediately celebrated by pulling the next delivery to the ropes at mid-wicket and looked intent on taking his 10th Test hundred when he perished 40 minutes before lunch at 352 for two, caught and bowled by Bishoo after coming down the track and being deceived in flight.

Fast bowler and captain Jason Holder offers a wry grin as Pakistan pile on the runs during the second day of the day/night opening Test on Friday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

He faced 199 balls in just under three hours at the crease and struck eight fours.

Azhar, meanwhile, went on the attack, lifting off-spinner Roston Chase to long on for four and then clearing the ropes at mid-wicket for the first six of the contest, in an over which leaked 11 runs and which took him into the 170s.

He survived a sharp chance on 190, edging Chase wide of slip where Jermaine Blackwood failed to hold on, and was unbeaten on 194 at the break partnered by Azam on 23 with Pakistan on 391 for two.

Azhar raised his second career Test double hundred in the first over after the interval with consecutive boundaries off the first two deliveries from speedster Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan passed the 400-run mark in the same over and set about dominating the Windies bowling, with the 21-year-old Azam, who scored centuries in each of the three One-Day Internationals against West Indies in the preceding series, picking up where he left off.

The right-hander stroked two delightful off-side boundaries off Bishoo to move into double figures and picked off Gabriel for another boundary, as he strolled to his maiden Test half-century in the fourth over following the drinks break.

He appeared ominously set for another hundred when he gifted his wicket just minutes before the second interval, driving Bishoo loosely to Jason Holder at cover, after hitting five fours off 105 balls.

Unbeaten on 272 at the tea break, Azhar wasted little time in reaching his triple century on resumption, requiring only another 33 balls to gather the 28 runs needed to reach his landmark.

And it came with some aplomb as he threaded part-time bowler Blackwood to the cover boundary to spark celebrations and trigger Pakistan’s declaration.

20161015scoreboard

 

 

 

 

More in Sports

ON BOARD! Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry addressing the gathering at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston while members of the ABSAA including Alex Bunbury (third from left) and NSC Chairman Ivan Persaud (left) look on.

Gov’t makes plot of land available to ABSSA

In picture President Oncar Ramroop (left) receives a trophy – the symbol of Trophy Stall’s sponsorship – from Mr. Ramesh Sunich, CEO of Trophy Stall.

Keen rivalry expected at today’s Trophy Stall golf tournament

Jamie Mc Donald of Fitness Express hands over the sponsorship contribution to Navin Singh of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation.

Barbell Wars on tomorrow at Queen’s College Auditorium

Portugal bound-Jeremy Garrett (right) and Shemika Marcus (left) posing with Alex Bunbury following the conclusion of the press conference detailing their impending trial at Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Bunbury opening doors for Guyana’s footballers

default placeholder

India’s Raina ruled out of first ODI against New Zealand

Lauren Winfield played each ball on its merit during her topscore of 79 which came off 111 balls.

Poor batting effort leaves Windies Women with heavy loss

default placeholder

Angered family walks out on final day of Hughes inquest

Sachin Singh plays a delivery to the leg side during his 101 for Chase Academy yesterday.

Defending champions Chase Academy make successful start

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land

  5. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  6. Samuel Dabideen

    Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

  7. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

  8. Donald Ramotar

    Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land

  9. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition