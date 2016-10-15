Gov’t makes plot of land available to ABSSA
-ready to partner with Bunbury for modern multipurpose sports facility says Nicolete Henry
After much consultation with government, the Alex Bunbury Sports and Academics Academy (ABSAA) has been assigned a plot of land in the Ituni area for the construction of Guyana’s first modern multipurpose sport and educational facility.
This announcement was made at a press briefing by the Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston yesterday.
Henry, who is responsible for Culture, Youth and Sports portfolio, said "The government is extremely happy to be a part of it. The plan is to have a plot of land located in the Ituni area given to this project where a modern and state of the art facility is intended to be located to meet the needs of many Guyanese in the various sporting disciplines."
