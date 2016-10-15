Keen rivalry expected at today’s Trophy Stall golf tournament
The annual Trophy Stall golf tournament, a fixture on the Lusignan Golf Club’s annual calendar of events, takes place today at the Lusignan Golf Course.
The tournament is being sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, whose proprietor and Managing Director Ramesh Sunich, is well known for his outstanding contribution to the various sports disciplines in Guyana.
The ever popular Sunich, a vice president of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) has donated numerous trophies in support of several sports disciplines such as boxing, basketball, cricket and football to name a few.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
