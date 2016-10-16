Defending champ’s St Angela’s defeat St Gabriel’s 2-0

North Georgetown, South Ruimveldt, Mae’s and St. Stephen’s recorded victories when the fifth annual Court’s Pee-Wee Primary Schools football Championship continued yesterday.

Played at the Banks DIH Limited Sports Club ground, Thirst Park, St. Stephen’s downed Comenius Primary 3-1 with Omali Xavier scoring a brace in the 14th and 26th while Jequan Cole netted in the 28th minute.

