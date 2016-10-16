GOA, NSC support Caribbean U11 TT champion’s trip to Peru

Caribbean U11 Pre Cadet champion Kaysan Ninvalle arrived in Peru yesterday for the World Hopes Training Camp and commenced training under national coach Linden Johnson with the Peru national team.

According to Coach Linden Johnson that the two-member team arrived safely and were well taken care of by Rafael Amendariz, Technical Director of the Peru Table Tennis Association.

Johnson added that Ninvalle was able to get in some training with the national cadet team …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.