GOA, NSC support Caribbean U11 TT champion’s trip to Peru
Caribbean U11 Pre Cadet champion Kaysan Ninvalle arrived in Peru yesterday for the World Hopes Training Camp and commenced training under national coach Linden Johnson with the Peru national team.
According to Coach Linden Johnson that the two-member team arrived safely and were well taken care of by Rafael Amendariz, Technical Director of the Peru Table Tennis Association.
Johnson added that Ninvalle was able to get in some training with the national cadet team …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
Comments
About these comments