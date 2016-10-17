Adjustments worked, says elated Bishoo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – A thrilled Devendra Bishoo told reporters here yesterday he had been forced to make several adjustments which resulted in his career-best eight-wicket haul against Pakistan, on the penultimate day of the day/night first Test here.

The leg-spinner snatched eight for 49 as Pakistan were routed for a paltry 123 in their second innings at the Dubai International Stadium, to concede much of the advantage they held in the game from day one.

“I think I used the crease a bit more and I tried to bowl more tight than the first innings,” Bishoo said afterward.

“There was a lot of thinking about it after the first innings and I tried to use the crease as much as possible in the second innings.

He added: “[In the first innings], I was bowling more fourth, fifth stump and they were cutting the ball down to cover for singles all the time so I tried to bowl more straight on the stumps.”

Pakistan wrapped up the West Indies first innings for 357 within 75 minutes of yesterday’s fourth day to lead by 222 runs but then found themselves under pressure when they slumped to 20 for two at lunch.

On resumption, Bishoo ripped through the remainder of the Pakistan innings as the hosts crashed from 77 for two to lose their last seven wickets for 44 runs.

Bishoo took only two wickets in the first innings as Pakistan piled up a massive 579 for three declared but said he knew the pitch would offer more assistance later in the game.

“On the fourth and the fifth day, the ball will spin a lot more and I used the rough a bit too and I also tried to use the crease a lot more and bowl more on the stumps,” he reiterated.

Bishoo returned to West Indies colours last summer against India following a short injury break, but had little major success in the three Tests on the home tour.

He has played only 19 Tests since making his debut five years ago and said he had already identified the ongoing series as a turning point in his career.

“I am delighted right now that I got eight for 49. I am so happy, I don’t have words to explain that,” he beamed.

“I am really but happy but even more happy with the position we put ourselves in in this Test match so that we can win.”

He added: “From before I was saying this was a very important series for me, especially in the UAE and I think there are a lot of expectations I have to look out for now. I think going forward here I just have to keep improving as the days go by.”

West Indies finished the day on 95 for two, requiring a further 251 on today’s final day to win the contest.