BV Triumph hammers Buxton 6-1

Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph United hammered Buxton Youth Developers 6-1 when the National Milling Company (Namilco) Thunderbolt Flour U7 tournament continued yesterday in the East Coast of Demerara zone.

Played at the Golden Grove ground, Omari Glasgow led the assault as he recorded a hat-trick in the 10th, 55th and 82nd minute while Samuel Garnett recorded a brace in the 65th and 70th minute.