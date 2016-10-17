BV Triumph hammers Buxton 6-1

Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph United hammered Buxton Youth Developers 6-1 when the National Milling Company (Namilco) Thunderbolt Flour U7 tournament continued yesterday in the East Coast of Demerara zone.

Played at the Golden Grove ground, Omari Glasgow led the assault as he recorded a hat-trick in the 10th, 55th and 82nd minute while Samuel Garnett recorded a brace in the 65th and 70th minute.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Devendra Bishoo of the West Indies celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Sami Aslam of Pakistan during Day Four of the First Test between Pakistan and West Indies at Dubai International Cricket Ground yesterday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Imag

Magnificent eight!

Hamza Eastman strikes a pose with his 1st place trophy

Eastman rides off with ounce of gold

Newly elected President of Herstelling Raiders FC Devnon Winter (seated 2nd left) being flanked by members of his executives. Seated from right to left are Quazim Yussuf, Kristopher Roberts and Ms. Parbattie Winter while standing from right are Roy Persaud, Uniss Yussuf, Richard Doodnauth and Anola Braithwaite.  

Winter elected president of Herstelling Raiders

default placeholder

Futsal team selected but captain not named

default placeholder

Adjustments worked, says elated Bishoo

Burnley’s Sam Vokes scores their first goal with a penalty Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic.

Southampton’s Austin sinks Burnley, Watford beat ‘Boro

20161017current-wdfa-senior-standings

Den Amstel regains top position

Uniss Yusuf shows off his MVP trophy for a match winning innings of 53.

Floodlights in five-wicket defeat of Bush Lot United

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  2. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  5. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  6. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  7. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  8. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

  9. Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161017modern

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage