Eastman rides off with ounce of gold

Hamza Eastman was the winner of yesterday’s 5th annual Flying Stars Cycle Club/Kadir Mohamed Memorial 80-mile race, sponsored by Kadir Enterprise of Bartica.

The country’s best cyclists competed in the race which started and ended on Homestretch Avenue.

Eastman, who finished with a time of 3:09:17, edged runner-up Geron Williams while third and fourth places went to Shaquel Agard and Raphael Leung respectively, in the Open Seniors category.

Raynauth Jeffrey, a past winner of the tournament seemed to destined to win race after winning four primes before losing his way and ending sixth.

Team Coco rider Eastman walked away with one ounce of gold as well as well as cash while other the other cyclists also received spoils on behalf of the sponsors.

Results:

Seniors Open

1st- Hamza Eastman (3:09:17)

2nd- Geron Williams

3rd Shaquille Agard

Veterans

1st Andrew Spencer (2:22:26)

2nd Kennard Lovell

3rd Amrit Singh

U-45

1st Junior Niles (3:09:17)

2nd Paul Chooweenam

3rd Ralph Williams

Juniors

1st Raphael Leung

2nd Jornel Yearwood

3rd Christopher Cornelius