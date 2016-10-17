Eastman rides off with ounce of gold
- Flying Stars Cycle Club/Kadir Mohammed Memorial
Hamza Eastman was the winner of yesterday’s 5th annual Flying Stars Cycle Club/Kadir Mohamed Memorial 80-mile race, sponsored by Kadir Enterprise of Bartica.
The country’s best cyclists competed in the race which started and ended on Homestretch Avenue.
Eastman, who finished with a time of 3:09:17, edged runner-up Geron Williams while third and fourth places went to Shaquel Agard and Raphael Leung respectively, in the Open Seniors category.
Raynauth Jeffrey, a past winner of the tournament seemed to destined to win race after winning four primes before losing his way and ending sixth.
Team Coco rider Eastman walked away with one ounce of gold as well as well as cash while other the other cyclists also received spoils on behalf of the sponsors.
Results:
Seniors Open
1st- Hamza Eastman (3:09:17)
2nd- Geron Williams
3rd Shaquille Agard
Veterans
1st Andrew Spencer (2:22:26)
2nd Kennard Lovell
3rd Amrit Singh
U-45
1st Junior Niles (3:09:17)
2nd Paul Chooweenam
3rd Ralph Williams
Juniors
1st Raphael Leung
2nd Jornel Yearwood
3rd Christopher Cornelius
