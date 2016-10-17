Futsal team selected but captain not named

With only four days remaining to the start of the 2016 edition of the Inter-Guiana Games between Guyana and Suriname the final Futsal squad for the international tournament has been selected but no captain has been named.

The squad is Douquon Wilson, Romario Pain, Joel McGarrell, Ryan Hackett, Odel Gulliver, Jeremy Garrett, Daniel Collyer, Kendolph Lewis, Dobby David, Nyk Nichols, Cecil Jackman and Kelsey Benjamin.

Thomas McKinnon will serve as Head-Coach while the Goalkeeper Coach and Team Manager positions will be occupied by Eon De Vieira and Dwaine Moses correspondingly.

The team officially entered encampment on Friday at the National Gymnasium and will be there until the completion of the tournament.

The championship will run from October 21st-23rd.