Winter elected president of Herstelling Raiders

Devon Winter was elected President of East Bank Football Association (EBFA) outfit Herstelling Raiders FC when the entity staged its election on Saturday.

A founding member of the club, Winter replaced Seenauth Ramsahai at the helm. Acting in the capacity of returning officer was EBFA President and former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) boss Franklin Wilson. In terms of the composition of the executive, u20 goalkeeper Quazim Yussuf will serve as the Secretary while Kristopher Roberts, Roy Persaud, Parbattie Winter and Orwin Hunte will act in the capacity of Vice-President, Treasurer, Equipment and Field Director and Technical Director respectively.

The three Committee Members are Anaola Braithwaite, Richard Doodnauth and Uniss Yussuf. The entity will serve in office for the duration of two years. Additionally, the club became the first under the association’s umbrella to approve its new constitution.

The other clubs affiliated to the EBFA are Agricola, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Grove Hi Tech, Soesdyke Falcons and Kuru Kururu Warriors. Friendship and Circuit Ville Jaguars are Provisional members.