Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Darren Bravo’s attritional eighth Test hundred carried West Indies close but the Caribbean side lost the plot in the final hour, to collapse to a 56-run defeat to Pakistan, late on a tense final day of the historic day/night Test yesterday.

The elegant left-hander carved out a composed 116 as West Indies, chasing an improbable 346 for victory at the Dubai International Stadium, were dismissed for 289 in their second innings with 12 overs left in the contest.

Captain Jason Holder finished on 40 not out while Roston Chase made 35 but with tension building in the Pakistani camp, West Indies suddenly lost their last four wickets for 26 runs to watch their challenge dissipate.

Purposeful focussed batting saw them start the final session on 232 for six – requiring 134 runs for victory – but the turning point came with Bravo’s dismissal, 50 minutes before the scheduled close.

The 27-year-old, unbeaten on 26 at the start, had played flawlessly up that point when he mis-timed one of his trademark booming drives for leg-spinner Yasir Shah to leap to his left and snaffle a sharp return catch, and breathe new life into Pakistan’s victory bid.

All told, Bravo faced 249 balls in a marathon 6-¾ hours at the crease, and struck ten fours and a six.

His dismissal at 263 for seven was the break Pakistan needed as West Indies quickly disintegrated thereafter.

Seven overs later with 13 runs added, the left-hander Devendra Bishoo was plumb lbw for three playing back to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and two needless run outs then ensured a farcical end to the innings.

Miguel Cummins perished for one in a mix-up with Holder over a single and five overs later, Shannon Gabriel desperate dive failed to secure him after he and Holder attempted another suicide single.

Seamer Mohammad Amir claimed three for 63 while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-32) and Yasir (2-113) finished with two wickets apiece.

A victory or even saving the game looked farfetched at the start when batsman Marlon Samuels departed off the day’s first delivery for four, caught at the wicket edging an uncertain defensive push at one from seamer Mohammad Amir, with West Indies on their overnight 95 for two.

scoreboardJermaine Blackwood batted through the first hour for his 15 before falling lbw to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz on review, after initially gaining favour with the on-field umpire, to further enhance the odds of a quick Windies defeat.

But with West Indies stuttering on 116 for four, Bravo then anchored the first of two half-century partnerships in adding 77 for the fifth wicket with Chase, to steady the innings.

With Bravo unbeaten on 46 and Chase, 21, West Indies eased to lunch on 154 for four and frustrated Pakistan for an hour afterward before losing another wicket.

The right-handed Chase faced 83 balls in 127 minutes and struck three fours before he was bowled by Yasir on the stroke of the drinks break at 193 for five and West Indies stumbled again in the following over with just one run added, when wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich was yorked by seamer Wahab Riaz for a first ball ‘duck’.

Bravo was unruffled throughout, however, playing the dangerous Yasir with ease and proving a thorn in Pakistan’s side. He reached his half-century off 139 balls in the third over after the resumption but quickened his scoring to reach his second fifty off just 72 balls.

He brought up triple figures three overs before the interval when he slashed seamer Mohammad Amir to the backward point boundary, to be unbeaten on 102 at the break.

Finding an ally in Holder, Bravo helped add a further 69 for the seventh wicket, which proved to be West Indies’ last stand.

The right-handed Holder counted three fours off 127 balls in just over three hours at the crease, and he and Bravo put on 30 runs inside the first hour of the final session, to keep the Windies challenge alive.

But once Bravo paid the price for his solitary indiscretion, the result was never really in doubt.

More in Sports

default placeholder

GABF selects IGG male, female squads

default placeholder

Foo credits Sangakkara, Steyn

Caerus Cipriani 

Silver for Cipriani at Darcy Beckles Invitational in B/dos

Assistant Director of Sport Brian Smith receives the sponsorship package from Banks DIH Water Beverage Manager Clive Pellew while Errol Nelson and Ms. Sooklall of the NSC look on.

Banks continues to support IGG

Father and Son! First and fourth place winners, Richard and Fazil Haniff pose with their trophies

Haniffs dominate Trophy Stall golf tournament

default placeholder

No immunity for Diplomats as Everest CC win by 256 runs

default placeholder

Holder thrilled with Bravo, team effort despite defeat

Lilian Thuram

Former World Cup player criticises FIFA for ending anti-racism project

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. 20160604KFC13

    New KFC franchise to open next week

  2. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  3. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  4. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  5. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  6. Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land

  7. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

  8. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority

  9. featured

    Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service

20161013ranny1

Kudos to Uncle Ranny

At a ceremony at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, the Ambassador of Guyana to United Nations Organisations (Geneva) Dr. J. R. Deep Ford (left in photo) presented his credentials to Director General Michael Moller. A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that during the brief exchange they discussed Guyana’s place in the multilateral framework and its role in contributing to the ongoing work in critical areas such as climate change and green economies and human rights. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the United Nations Organisations in Geneva and the Government of Switzerland, Dr. Ford held several senior positions at the United Nations for sixteen years and more recently as the Director of Caribbean Operations for the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The release added that Dr. Ford started his professional career as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and also earlier worked for the Commonwealth Secretariat.In the coming weeks, the Ambassador will present his credentials to the Government of Switzerland which will provide support for the establishment and running of the Guyana Embassy in Geneva. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Guyana Ambassador to United Nations Organisations accredited

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage