GABF selects IGG male, female squads

Following a lengthy selection process, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has selected their respective boys and girls’ teams for the upcoming Inter-Guiana Games against Suriname.

The 12 member male squad comprises Tahquille Johnson (Linden Technical Institute), Stanton Rose, Troy David, and Jamol Gilkes (Kwakwani Secondary), Nathan Saul and Roger John (Government Technical Institute),Timothy Thompson (Bishops High), Neil Wills, Tafawa Daly and Ramone Fagenay (New Amsterdam Multilateral), Jaleel Duke (President’s College) and Travis Belgrave (St Stanislaus College).

Junior Hercules is the head coach with Naylon Loncke and Julian Haynes as his assistants. Manager of the team is Troy Greene.

The female squad features Jenelle Belle, Makeda Rogers, Kennesha Leacock (Kwakwani Secondary), Kesann Charles and Ruth Sanmogan (Bishops High), Jada Mohan (Marian Academy), Saffiya Greene, Demelza Nicholas and Analisa Barclay ( President’s College),Tandika Bouyea (New Amsterdam Multilateral),Toshieka Arthur (Berbice High) and Ashley Khan (St. Roses High).

The head coach is Ann Gordon and her assistants will be Kirk Fraser and Dave Causway with Deborah Solomon as the manager.

The 2016 international tourney which will commence Friday and end Sunday will feature seven sporting disciplines, basketball, volleyball, track & field, badminton, futsal, table tennis and swimming. French Guiana will not participate in this year’s tourney.