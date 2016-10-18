Haniffs dominate Trophy Stall golf tournament
Richard Haniff was the winner of the annual Trophy Stall sponsored golf tournament played Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club course.
Son of veteran golfer and 2011 Guyana Open champion, Fazil Haniff,
Richard, who recorded two birdies on…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments