No immunity for Diplomats as Everest CC win by 256 runs
Everest Cricket Club crushed Diplomats by 256 runs in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/New Building Society second-division limited overs cricket tourney played last weekend.
Everest owed their eventual score of 371-6 from 40 overs to Khemraj Ramdeen’s 114, Saheed Mohamed’s 58, 37 from Richie Looknauth, 35 from Akshaya Persaud and 30 from Gavin Sookdeo.
Utilizing the home court advantage to good effect Everest dismissed their opponents for 115 in 28.2 overs as left-arm spinner Javed Rasheed grabbed 4-24.
Mohamed returned to capture 2-13 and Rajin Sookdeo bagged 2-22. Krishna Mondisir’s 43 was the top score for the Diplomats.
The action continues this weekend.
