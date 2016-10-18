Silver for Cipriani at Darcy Beckles Invitational in B/dos
Aesthetic muscleman Caerus Cipriani posed his chiseled physique and earned a silver medal at the ninth Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic which was staged in Barbados on Saturday.
Cipriani’s spot on the podium is the highest to date by a Guyanese at that event in the fledging Men’s Physique category. He led a team of Guyana’s representatives which included Yannick Grimes, Coel Marks, Junica Pluck and Marlon Bennett at the fixture which attracted 74 athletes from 10 territories.
While Cipriani of Life Gym snared silver in the
