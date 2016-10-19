Australia’s Waugh, Gillespie open to chief selector role

(Reuters) – Former Australia cricket captain Steve Waugh and paceman Jason Gillespie have both expressed an interest in succeeding Rodney Marsh as the country’s chairman of selectors.

Cricket Australia said last week 68-year-old former test wicketkeeper Marsh would not be seeking to stay on in the role when his contract expires next year and that Australia would have a new chairman of selectors before the next Ashes series.

Australia will host the next Ashes series in 2017-18.

Former paceman Gillespie is currently coaching Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League after spending five years coaching English county side Yorkshire.

“There is a national selector’s job up next year and I might put my name up for that,” he told News Ltd. “All I have done the last five years is select teams for Yorkshire. I wouldn’t rule anything out. If there are opportunities I will look at it.”

Former test captain Waugh, who announced his retirement in 2004, said he would be willing to discuss the job if an offer came his way.

“I’d listen to it if the opportunity came up, but there are a lot of things you’ve got to throw into the mix and see whether it’s the right time,” Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think there are a lot of good cricket brains in Australia. No one has asked me, but I’d listen to it.”

Under Marsh’s chairmanship of the panel, Australia lost the 2015 Ashes series in England but won the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in the same year and held the number one ranking in test cricket for six months earlier this year.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Mexican player banned for six months for match-fixing

default placeholder

Facebook, Twitter weigh bids for media rights to India cricket league

Batsman Darren Bravo celebrates his eighth Test hundred yesterday as captain Jason Holder (right) applauds the occasion. (Photo courtesy WICB Media) See page 26

Bravo hundred unable to save Windies from defeat

default placeholder

GABF selects IGG male, female squads

default placeholder

Foo credits Sangakkara, Steyn

Caerus Cipriani 

Silver for Cipriani at Darcy Beckles Invitational in B/dos

Assistant Director of Sport Brian Smith receives the sponsorship package from Banks DIH Water Beverage Manager Clive Pellew while Errol Nelson and Ms. Sooklall of the NSC look on.

Banks continues to support IGG

Father and Son! First and fourth place winners, Richard and Fazil Haniff pose with their trophies

Haniffs dominate Trophy Stall golf tournament

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  3. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  4. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  5. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  6. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  7. Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

    Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service