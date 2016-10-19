Sales Department make light work of Central Services

Sales Department brushed aside Central Service by six wickets when the Banks DIH Limited (Ltd) GT Beer Inter-Department Tape Ball Cricket Championship continued on Monday.

Set a target of 105 in 12 overs at the Thirst Park ground, Sales Department made light work of the chase as they successfully secured the result at 105-4 in 8.3 overs.

Captain Romesh Persaud led the pursuit from the top of the order with …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Captain Keon De Jesus smiles as he collects the winning trophy from NBS Berbice Manager Rana Persaud in the presence of his teammates, BCB officials and staff of NBS.

Tucber Park win NBS second-division limited overs competition in B/ce

default placeholder

Flores confident Guyana can retain IGG volleyball title

default placeholder

Holder laments dropped catches and extras as key factors to opening loss

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez celebrates with teammate Alvaro Morata after scoring a goal.  (REUTERS/Javier Barbancho)

Holders are Real deal with five-goal show

default placeholder

Hamilton told to face media ahead of U.S. Grand Prix

default placeholder

Bishoo achieves career high ranking

default placeholder

My marathon innings was to frustrate Pakistan and setup victory run – says Bravo

default placeholder

Next year’s Tour to favour aggressive riders

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Roger Simon

    Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

  3. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  4. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  5. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  6. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  7. Dead: Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali

    Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found

  8. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  9. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service