Tucber Park win NBS second-division limited overs competition in B/ce

Tucber Park walked away champions of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/New Building Society (NBS) limited overs, second-division competition after clinching a narrow six run win over Rose Hall Town Bakewell in the final played at the Albion Sports Ground last weekend.

Batting first Tucber Park scored 190-7 from 40 overs with national Under-17 youth opener and eventual MVP Steve Deonarine crafting 64 with five boundaries. He shared a 51-run partnership with Hakeem Hinds (27) while Chetram Persaud was run out for 31.

Left-arm spinner Ravi Narine led the Rose Hall Town bowling with 2-35 while Collis Butts, Khemraj Mahadeo and Michael Rengasami supported with a wicket each for Rose Hall Town who, in reply, were dismissed for 184.

All-rounder Joel Seitaram (2-23), Leon Swammy (2-25) and pacer Niall Smith (2-36) were the wicket takers for Tucber Park.

Narine top scored with 45 not out while former national player Delbert Hicks supported with 42.

At the presentation ceremony Tucber Park collected the winning trophy and a cash incentive of $60,000.00 while Rose Hall Town received the runner-up trophy and $30,000.