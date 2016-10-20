GCF replaces Ride For Life race with three-stage event

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will hold a Three-Stage Road Race November 5 and 6.

This is according to a recent release posted on its Facebook page.

Next month’s fixture essentially replaces the customary ‘Ride For Life’ five-stage road race which is customarily held when the calendar flips to November.

Hamza Eastman strikes a pose with his 1st place trophy
Geron Williams 
The three-stage event will be sponsored by the National Sports Commission and the total prize payout will be four hundred thousand dollars ($400,000).

According to chief organiser Linden Dowridge, the event will feature two road stages and an individual time-trial.

Wheelsmen like the in-form Hamza Eastman, Raynauth Jeffrey, Stephano Husbands, Michael Anthony, Marlon Williams and Orville Hinds, along with national road race champion, Geron Williams, are expected to lead the peloton and battle for podium spots.

Race Schedule

First Stage: 65 miles (November 5 starting at 7:00am) Georgetown to Mahaicony and back.

Second Stage: 3.5 miles Individual Time (November 5 starting at 3:00pm) Georgetown to Plaisance

Third Stage: 70 miles (November 6 starting at 11:00am) National Park outer circuit 30 laps

