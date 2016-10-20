Windies Women surrender series with final-game defeat

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s half-century was not enough as West Indies Women’s luck finally ran out with a five-wicket defeat to England Women in the final One-Day International here yesterday.

Opting to bat first in the series decider at Sabina Park, the hosts was once again let down by their brittle batting and collapsed to an inadequate 155 all out of 47.1 overs, with Taylor top-scoring with 57.

Britney Cooper chipped in with 23 and Hayley Matthews, 22, but the Windies Women found the going tough against left-arm spinner Alex Hartley who destroyed the innings with four for 24, to claim Player-of-the-Match honours.

Seamer Katherine Brunt contributed with three for 35 while off-spinner and captain Heather Knight finished with two for 23.

In reply, Natalie Sciver stroked an unbeaten 58 to steer England Women to victory in the 39th over, with opener Tammy Beaumonth getting 34 and Knight, 29.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher grabbed two for 28.

The victory gave the visitors a 3-2 series victory and another two precious points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Having staged comebacks throughout the series, West Indies Women were perhaps hoping for more of that good fortune but it failed to materialise this time around.

They lost Shaquana Quintyne for one in the third over with the score on eight, leaving Taylor to manage a series of small partnerships in order to hold the innings together.

The Jamaican right-hander put on 21 for the second wicket with Matthews who faced 43 balls and counted four fours, 37 for the third wicket with Deandra Dottin (15) and a further 38 for the fifth wicket with Cooper who struck two fours in her 42-ball stay at the crease.

Taylor, who also got a half-century in the last game, had hit three fours and a six off 101 balls when she was seventh out with the score on 137, stumped of Hartley.

In reply, England Women batted in partnerships to ensure there would be no repeat of the batting collapses that have plagued them throughout the series.

Beaumont, who faced 50 balls and struck three fours, put on 33 for the first wicket with Lauren Winfield (12) and another 23 for the second wicket with Knight.

When Beaumont departed, Knight and Sciver combined in a third-wicket partnership of 56 which virtually killed off the game.

Knight faced 47 balls and hit two fours while the dominant 24-year-old Sciver struck six fours in her 74-ball innings.

Even when Knight was caught at the wicket off Fletcher in the 29th over, Sciver and Danielle Wyatt (12) added 21 for the fourth wicket to settle any jitters.