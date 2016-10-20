Windies Women surrender series with final-game defeat

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s half-century was not enough as West Indies Women’s luck finally ran out with a five-wicket defeat to England Women in the final One-Day International here yesterday.

Opting to bat first in the series decider at Sabina Park, the hosts was once again let down by their brittle batting and collapsed to an inadequate 155 all out of 47.1 overs, with Taylor top-scoring with 57.

West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor cuts a forlorn figure as she trudges off after being dismissed for 57 in the final ODI against England Women yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)
West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor cuts a forlorn figure as she trudges off after being dismissed for 57 in the final ODI against England Women yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

scoreboard1Britney Cooper chipped in with 23 and Hayley Matthews, 22, but the Windies Women found the going tough against left-arm spinner Alex Hartley who destroyed the innings with four for 24, to claim Player-of-the-Match honours.

Seamer Katherine Brunt contributed with three for 35 while off-spinner and captain Heather Knight finished with two for 23.

In reply, Natalie Sciver stroked an unbeaten 58 to steer England Women to victory in the 39th over, with opener Tammy Beaumonth getting 34 and Knight, 29.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher grabbed two for 28.

The victory gave the visitors a 3-2 series victory and another two precious points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Having staged comebacks throughout the series, West Indies Women were perhaps hoping for more of that good fortune but it failed to materialise this time around.

They lost Shaquana Quintyne for one in the third over with the score on eight, leaving Taylor to manage a series of small partnerships in order to hold the innings together.

The Jamaican right-hander put on 21 for the second wicket with Matthews who faced 43 balls and counted four fours, 37 for the third wicket with Deandra Dottin (15) and a further 38 for the fifth wicket with Cooper who struck two fours in her 42-ball stay at the crease.

Taylor, who also got a half-century in the last game, had hit three fours and a six off 101 balls when she was seventh out with the score on 137, stumped of Hartley.

In reply, England Women batted in partnerships to ensure there would be no repeat of the batting collapses that have plagued them throughout the series.

Beaumont, who faced 50 balls and struck three fours, put on 33 for the first wicket with Lauren Winfield (12) and another 23 for the second wicket with Knight.

When Beaumont departed, Knight and Sciver combined in a third-wicket partnership of 56 which virtually killed off the game.

Knight faced 47 balls and hit two fours while the dominant 24-year-old Sciver struck six fours in her 74-ball innings.

Even when Knight was caught at the wicket off Fletcher in the 29th over, Sciver and Danielle Wyatt (12) added 21 for the fourth wicket to settle any jitters.

More in Sports

default placeholder

GCF replaces Ride For Life race with three-stage event

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer… stroked an aggressive 94.

Hetmyer shines as Windies A makes inroads

Executive Members of the GMR&SC pose for a photo opportunity with some of the sponsors of the CMRC.

Team Guyana looking to retain CMRC trophy

The Barbell War athletes in competition mode.

Jeffrey, Toney capture titles

default placeholder

Savage to play Floodlights in T20 match at DCC

default placeholder

Wolf’s Challenge Cup set to conclude Sunday with grand finale

default placeholder

Brewery whip Head Office by 78 runs in tapeball cricket

default placeholder

Australia quick Starc fit and ready to take on South Africa

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Convicted drug trafficker Barry Dataram about to be handed over to local enforcement officials by the Suriname police. Inset is the information page in the fake passport for “David Persaud” that was being used by the fugitive. (Royston Drakes photos)

    Dataram, wife returned to Guyana

  2. Dead: Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  3. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  4. Abraham Mohammed Khan

    Bartica miner found in shallow grave

  5. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  6. Barry Dataram

    Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname

  7. Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola

    Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority

  8. President David Granger addressing Parliament yesterday (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

    Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

  9. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training

A glimpse inside the play park which is located at the Giftland Mall complex at Lilendaal and is now open to the general public.

GALLERY: Universal Play Park

20161017west-dem-fire

Fire damages Uitvlugt house

20161014-carbeepat

Pavement mishap

20161013gbfire

GBTI donates to fire service