Stage set for Inter Guiana Goodwill Games

Most of the nation’s premier sporting venues will be buzzing with activities starting today as Guyana lock horns with Suriname in this year’s Inter Guiana Goodwill Games.

Keen rivalry is anticipated at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the National Gymnasium, the National Track and Field Centre and the Aquatic Centre as the host and the visiting student athletes vie for individual and team glory.

Seven disciplines will be contested during the highly