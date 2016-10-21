West Dem Football League continues this weekend
Another round in the Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association Senior League continues this weekend at the Den Amstel Commun-ity ground.
On Saturday from 14:00hrs, second placed Uitvlugt will lock horns with seventh positioned, Wales while the feature contest will pit eight positioned Golden Warriors against 10th placed Jetty Gunners from 16:00hrs.
Meanwhile on Sunday, ninth position Beavers will match skills with cellar occupant Vege Boyz from 14:00hrs.
In the final fixture at 16:00hrs, fourth placed Pouderoyen tackles arch rival and sixth positioned unit Eagles.
